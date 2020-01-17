News

Richemont announced trading update for the 3Q

Richemont announced trading update for the third quarter ended 31 December 2019.

Emerald worth 55 thousand dollars was unearthed in Russia

The Mariinsky mine, which is located in the Sverdlovsk region, Russia, produced a unique emerald worth 55 thousand dollars.

ALROSA is carrying out geological exploration of Mir Mine

The company said on Friday that it had started drilling for further exploration of the Mir kimberlite pipe as part of its strategic investment plan to renew production at this unique diamond deposit.

17 january 2020

Yuri Dudenkov, former Vice President of ALROSA dies

Yuri Dudenkov, a former Vice President of ALROSA, who oversaw the company's sales policy, died yesterday.

17 january 2020

IIJS Signature’s ‘Special Design Pavilion’ to support women entrepreneurs & designers

This year, IIJS Signature 2020 scheduled from February 13 to 16 in Mumbai, will have a special Design Pavilion, which will feature the works of nine hand-picked women entrepreneurs and nine budding jewellery designers.

17 january 2020

The Elite De Beers Diamond Buyers Club May Get Even Smaller

(bloomberg.com) - De Beers is considering key changes to the way it sells diamonds as frustration mounts among its customers—a supposedly elite group that are now struggling to turn a profit. De Beers has signaled to its handpicked buyers that it may significantly reduce their number, possibly by the most since its monopoly ended at the beginning of the century, according to people familiar with the discussions. It’s also reconsidering the way that diamonds are allocated among the group, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the conversations were private.

