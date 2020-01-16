Endiama negotiates the return of De Beers to Angola

Today

(macauhub) - Angola’s national diamond company Endiama is negotiating the return to the country of De Beers and the entry of Rio Tinto, two of the largest mining groups in the world, announced the president of Endiama. José Manuel Ganga Júnior acknowledged in an interview with state newspaper Jornal de Angola that it is important for the country to have the involvement of these two mining groups, “to support the national industry, earn money and raise the bar in terms of production.”