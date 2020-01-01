News

December sales of ALROSA diamond products show growth

ALROSA Group announced diamond sales results for December and twelve months of 2019.

NMDC to mine multibillion-dollar diamond deposit in MP-India

State-owned Indian miner NMDC is poised to win a multibillion-dollar contract to explore and mine diamonds at a large project abandoned by global miner Rio Tinto.

Forevermark unveils next generation retail concept in China

Forevermark, the diamond brand from De Beers Group, recently unveiled the first boutique in its Next Generation Retail Concept, located within renowned jewellery department store, Caibai in Beijing.

UAE jewellers call for 5% duty cut

UAE’s gold and diamond retailers are hoping for a rollback of the 5 per cent import duty on jewellery, saying such a move would free them from the extreme volatility gold prices have been having since June last.

Lucapa starts year with recovery of 117 ct diamond in Angola

Lucapa Diamond has recovered a gem-quality 117 carat stone from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola.

Belgium Tightens Access to Diamond Trade

(diamonds.net) - Belgium has introduced legislation requiring managers of diamond companies to prove their good conduct and knowledge of money-laundering laws. The rules, passed in November by royal decree, are intended to control access to the sector and came after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) called for improvements. Firms wishing to trade diamonds or continue as an accredited diamond business must submit criminal records or proof of good conduct for the company and each senior officer, the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) explained in a note to members last month. At least one director must present a certificate confirming attendance at a recognized anti-money laundering (AML) seminar. Companies must also declare their shareholder structure and the names of their ultimate owners.

