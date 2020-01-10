The Next Diamond Decade

Forevermark unveils next generation retail concept in China Forevermark, the diamond brand from De Beers Group, recently unveiled the first boutique in its Next Generation Retail Concept, located within renowned jewellery department store, Caibai in Beijing.

UAE jewellers call for 5% duty cut UAE’s gold and diamond retailers are hoping for a rollback of the 5 per cent import duty on jewellery, saying such a move would free them from the extreme volatility gold prices have been having since June last.

Lucapa starts year with recovery of 117 ct diamond in Angola Lucapa Diamond has recovered a gem-quality 117 carat stone from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola.

Russian government intends to sell Almazyuvelirexport - report The shares of Almazyuvelirexport are expected to be fully sold to the private sector under the privatization plan approved by the Government of the Russian Federation.