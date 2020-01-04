This is How a Confusing Diamond Decade Played Out

Gem & Jewellery sector has to explore newer markets - Colin Shah, vice chairman, GJEPC Gem & Jewellery industry is looking for new markets after social unrest in Hong Kong and trade war between the US and China hit the economy.

Rio Tinto donates A$1 million to Australian Red Cross Rio Tinto has donated a further A$750,000 to the Red Cross’ disaster relief and recovery efforts. It adds to the A$250,000 Rio Tinto donated to the Red Cross in November, bringing the company’s total donation to A$1 million.

Van Cleef & Arpels opens its first high jewellery exhibition in Italy Van Cleef & Arpels has opened its first ever high jewellery exhibition in Milan, Italy, featuring more than 500 exceptional pieces.

Moscow holds a jewelry exhibition "Jewelry Vernissage" is a jewelry show, which will be held at VDNH from January 4 to 7.