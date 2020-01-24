Can Chinese Millennials and Gen Zers Warm the Freezing Global Diamond Industry?

Today

(jingdaily.com) - The mining giant De Beers Group’s 17 percent revenue slump in 2019 is a warning of a freezing global diamond industry. The crisis triggered by floundering rough diamond prices is forcing the former monopoly to focus on polished diamonds. To deal with the pressure from the wholesale market, De Beers will pour resources into improving retail performance, budgeting even higher than last year’s $170 million on marketing. The two targets are China and the U.S.