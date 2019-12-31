De Beers prohibits clients dealing in lab-grown diamonds from using its logo

24 december 2019

(indiatimes.com) - De Beers, world’s largest diamond mining company, has issued guidelines to its sightholders informing them that business entities dealing in both natural and lab-grown diamonds will not be allowed to use the company’s logo. In a letter issued to companies in Surat and Mumbai, the mining company, which in 2018 forayed into gem-quality synthetics with the launch of its Lightbox brand, is demanding that the businesses make full disclosures about their products, segregate synthetics from their natural supply and avoid making unproven claims.