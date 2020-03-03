The Greatest Story Ever Sold

(mgretailer.com) - Throughout history, a few extraordinary advertising campaigns literally changed society. These tales have been told—and sold—to the masses and changed the course of human events.
Diamonds mined by ALROSA may be sold to Gokhran - media
The Republic of Yakutia proposed to sell rough diamonds mined by ALROSA to Gokhran due to surplus stocks that accumulated in the company by the end of 2018
Yesterday
‘Vast majority of ASM production not from conflict zones’
Legacy concerns regarding conflict diamonds has seen artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) diamonds being perceived negatively by consumers, yet the reality is that the vast majority of ASM production is not from conflict zones, according to...
Yesterday
Rio Tinto’s Argyle mine to close in Q4 2020
Rio Tinto’s iconic Argyle mine in remote Western Australia and world’s biggest global source of high-quality pink diamonds will close in the fourth quarter this year.
Yesterday
ASEAN Gems & Jewellery Presidents’ Summit scheduled for 3 March
The 9th ASEAN Gems & Jewelry Presidents’ Summit 2020 is scheduled for March 3, 2020, at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre.
Yesterday
CTF acquires coloured gemstone jewellery retailer Enzo
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group of China recently acquired the entire equity interests in Enzo Jewelry Inc, enriching the Group’s multi-brand portfolio to meet today’s ever-changing customer expectations.
Yesterday