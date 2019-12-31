Russian miner helps diamond trade

20 december 2019

(indiatimes.com) - In a relief to the Indian diamond trade, the world’s second largest diamond miner, Russia’s ALROSA, has granted flexibility to Indian sightholders, or authorised bulk purchasers of rough diamonds, to buy 55 per cent of the contracted volume so that they do not pile up inventory. The move will help the Indian diamond trade reeling under low export volumes, non-availability of bank finance and falling margins.