Diamonds lose their shine for investors

(moneyweek.com) - Diamond miners are in dire straits. The $90bn market is being squeezed by demand and supply problems and faces a long-term threat from manufactured gemstones.
December sales of ALROSA diamond products show growth
ALROSA Group announced diamond sales results for December and twelve months of 2019.
NMDC to mine multibillion-dollar diamond deposit in MP-India
State-owned Indian miner NMDC is poised to win a multibillion-dollar contract to explore and mine diamonds at a large project abandoned by global miner Rio Tinto.
Forevermark unveils next generation retail concept in China
Forevermark, the diamond brand from De Beers Group, recently unveiled the first boutique in its Next Generation Retail Concept, located within renowned jewellery department store, Caibai in Beijing.
UAE jewellers call for 5% duty cut
UAE’s gold and diamond retailers are hoping for a rollback of the 5 per cent import duty on jewellery, saying such a move would free them from the extreme volatility gold prices have been having since June last.
Lucapa starts year with recovery of 117 ct diamond in Angola
Lucapa Diamond has recovered a gem-quality 117 carat stone from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola.
