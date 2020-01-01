The Natural and Lab-Grown Diamond Sectors Need to Stop Fighting

(jckonline.com) - At the recent Dubai Diamond Conference panel on lab-grown diamonds, William Shor, managing partner of Caspian VC, one of the companies backing Diamond Foundry, made a startling suggestion. “My colleagues would welcome the opportunity to co-market with [natural] diamond producers,” he said. On one level, Shor’s suggestion makes no sense. His colleague, Diamond Foundry chief executive officer Martin Roscheisen, just wrote a magazine piece that accuses diamond miners of “price collusion.” (He provides no real evidence for this claim.) Doesn’t look like he’s ready for co-marketing. On another level, Shor’s suggestion makes all the sense in the world. Why can’t the two sectors work together? Neither sector is going away. They both have money. They both need customers. A large number of companies currently sell both, including, of course, De Beers.
News
The unique diamonds mined by AGD DIAMONDS received their names
Two large diamonds mined by AGD DIAMONDS JSC at its Grib Mining and Processing Division in December 2019 and in January 2020 were given the names of prominent Russian northerners.
Yesterday
Angola to end semi-industrial exploration of diamonds – report
The Angolan government is expected to bring to an end the semi-industrial exploration of diamonds in the country to make the sector more competitive, transparent and efficient.
Yesterday
India’s polished diamond exports down 5% Y-o-Y in December
India’s exports of cut and polished diamonds during December 2019 recorded $ 1.25 bln as against $ 1.31 bn during December 2018, down 5%.
Yesterday
Cameroon artisanal miners export 655 cts of diamonds in 2019
Artisanal miners in Cameroon exported 654.6 carats of diamonds in 2019, according to the National Permanent Secretariat for the Kimberley Process.
Yesterday
HARAKH named fine jewelry finalist in 2020 FGI Rising Star Awards
Harakh Mehta announced that his namesake brand HARAKH has been named a fine jewelry finalist in the 2020 Fashion Group International (FGI) Rising Star Awards and a finalist for the first-ever sustainability award.
Yesterday