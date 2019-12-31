Is the ostrich finally lifting its head out of the sand?

(jewellermagazine.com) - It’s a myth that, when faced with danger, ostriches bury their heads in the sand. In fact, they usually face the threat head on. Yet the ‘political’ leadership of our diamond industry behaved like the metaphorical ostrich when they tried to convince themselves that lab-grown diamonds would not threaten the existing market. They thought that they could make believe that lab-grown diamonds are not ‘the real thing’ and that people would understand. The thinking was, ‘All we need to do is explain the difference to consumers.’ Trying to fight new technology has always failed. Trying to do it in our era – when news travels from one side of the world to the other in nanoseconds – is Mission: Impossible.
Sergey Oulin, former Vice President of ALROSA passes away
On the last day of 2019, Sergey Oulin, who devoted much of his life and energy to the Russian diamond industry, passed away at the age of 69.
AGD DIAMONDS takes part in mining conference in Angola
Luanda held the 1st Angolan Mining Conference and Exhibition on November 20 and 21, 2019, which was attended by AGD DIAMONDS JSC.
31 december 2019
Miscaro Jewellery to focus on jewellery for everyday wear
Miscaro Jewellery has raised Rs 2.5 mn in an angel investment to focus on jewellery designs for everyday wear for women.
31 december 2019
ALROSA to hold 34 international special diamond auctions in 2020
ALROSA, the Russian and global diamond giant, intends to hold 34 international auctions for the sale of special diamonds in 2020.
31 december 2019
Marking will help protect the demand for natural stones - the head of Yakutia
Natural diamond marking is needed to protect the demand for the natural product.
30 december 2019
