Is the ostrich finally lifting its head out of the sand?

27 december 2019

(jewellermagazine.com) - It’s a myth that, when faced with danger, ostriches bury their heads in the sand. In fact, they usually face the threat head on. Yet the ‘political’ leadership of our diamond industry behaved like the metaphorical ostrich when they tried to convince themselves that lab-grown diamonds would not threaten the existing market. They thought that they could make believe that lab-grown diamonds are not ‘the real thing’ and that people would understand. The thinking was, ‘All we need to do is explain the difference to consumers.’ Trying to fight new technology has always failed. Trying to do it in our era – when news travels from one side of the world to the other in nanoseconds – is Mission: Impossible.