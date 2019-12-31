Gujarat: Diamond merchants ditch credit, adopt ‘rokda’ system

16 december 2019

(indiatimes.com) - The glittering trade in diamonds no longer runs on trust or faith. The decades old practice of giving credit has come to an end as diamond merchants in the world’s largest diamond cutting and polishing centre in Surat have started insisting on ‘rokda’ (cash) and cheque system in trade of polished and rough diamonds at the Mahidharpura and Varachha diamond markets.