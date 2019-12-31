Diamond sector prospects in the balance as De Beers head for worst sales in four years

Sergey Oulin, former Vice President of ALROSA passes away On the last day of 2019, Sergey Oulin, who devoted much of his life and energy to the Russian diamond industry, passed away at the age of 69.

AGD DIAMONDS takes part in mining conference in Angola Luanda held the 1st Angolan Mining Conference and Exhibition on November 20 and 21, 2019, which was attended by AGD DIAMONDS JSC.

Miscaro Jewellery to focus on jewellery for everyday wear Miscaro Jewellery has raised Rs 2.5 mn in an angel investment to focus on jewellery designs for everyday wear for women.

ALROSA to hold 34 international special diamond auctions in 2020 ALROSA, the Russian and global diamond giant, intends to hold 34 international auctions for the sale of special diamonds in 2020.