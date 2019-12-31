Diamond Industry’s Torrid Year Set to Continue for Some Time

(bloomberg.com) - The crisis afflicting the diamond industry won’t end anytime soon, according to Liberum Capital Markets. There has been little good news this year. An oversupply of rough diamonds, a surfeit of polished stone stocks and falling prices have piled pressure on both the companies that dig them up and the lesser known businesses that cut, polish and trade them. “The diamond market has had a torrid year,” Ben Davis, an analyst at Liberum, said in a report on Monday. “While there is some optimism emerging from expected mine supply cuts and an end to the destocking in the midstream that should help lift rough diamond prices, the next six months are still likely to be difficult for the industry.”
Sergey Oulin, former Vice President of ALROSA passes away
On the last day of 2019, Sergey Oulin, who devoted much of his life and energy to the Russian diamond industry, passed away at the age of 69.
Today
AGD DIAMONDS takes part in mining conference in Angola
Luanda held the 1st Angolan Mining Conference and Exhibition on November 20 and 21, 2019, which was attended by AGD DIAMONDS JSC.
31 december 2019
Miscaro Jewellery to focus on jewellery for everyday wear
Miscaro Jewellery has raised Rs 2.5 mn in an angel investment to focus on jewellery designs for everyday wear for women.
31 december 2019
ALROSA to hold 34 international special diamond auctions in 2020
ALROSA, the Russian and global diamond giant, intends to hold 34 international auctions for the sale of special diamonds in 2020.
31 december 2019
Marking will help protect the demand for natural stones - the head of Yakutia
Natural diamond marking is needed to protect the demand for the natural product.
30 december 2019
06 december 2019