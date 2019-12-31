Diamond Industry Financing Is Shrinking. This Is What It Means

(edahngolan.com) - Diamond industry financing has considerably declined over the last couple of years. Generally, the industry views this as unfavorable; yet, this can be debated. What is not in debate is that right now the diamond industry’s debt level is at its lowest in well over a decade. Currently, diamond industry financing is estimated at around $9 billion. According to our estimates, industry indebtedness averaged $9.7 billion in 2019, with a downward trajectory throughout the year. That includes bank-supplied credit and money supplied by other financial entities such as investment firms and insurance companies. With some fluctuations, the downward trajectory is not unique to this past year. It is a drawn-out process that goes as far back as 2011. Although money and credit supply bounced upwards in 2014, it has since withered. It hasn’t been since 2004, 15 years ago, that industry debt has been so low. This is a healthy sign, as I will show.
News
Sergey Oulin, former Vice President of ALROSA passes away
On the last day of 2019, Sergey Oulin, who devoted much of his life and energy to the Russian diamond industry, passed away at the age of 69.
Today
AGD DIAMONDS takes part in mining conference in Angola
Luanda held the 1st Angolan Mining Conference and Exhibition on November 20 and 21, 2019, which was attended by AGD DIAMONDS JSC.
31 december 2019
Miscaro Jewellery to focus on jewellery for everyday wear
Miscaro Jewellery has raised Rs 2.5 mn in an angel investment to focus on jewellery designs for everyday wear for women.
31 december 2019
ALROSA to hold 34 international special diamond auctions in 2020
ALROSA, the Russian and global diamond giant, intends to hold 34 international auctions for the sale of special diamonds in 2020.
31 december 2019
Marking will help protect the demand for natural stones - the head of Yakutia
Natural diamond marking is needed to protect the demand for the natural product.
30 december 2019
09 december 2019