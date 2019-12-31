Inside the destructive life of a shopping addict

(nypost.com) - At the height of her shopping addiction, Lisa, a 56-year-old registered nurse, had blown through her and her husband’s $10K of savings, taken out three clandestine loans and accrued $50K in credit-card debt. Another thing the out-of-control spending cost Lisa? Her marriage. “I did all kinds of things I’m not proud of,” says Lisa, a mother of two from the Houston, Texas-area who asked The Post not to use her last name for privacy reasons. The days between Black Friday and Dec. 25 make for an especially challenging time of year for people like Lisa who are compulsive shoppers. They’re believed to make up about 5 percent of the population, according to 2015 research that ran in the journal Addiction.
Sergey Oulin, former Vice President of ALROSA passes away
On the last day of 2019, Sergey Oulin, who devoted much of his life and energy to the Russian diamond industry, passed away at the age of 69.
AGD DIAMONDS takes part in mining conference in Angola
Luanda held the 1st Angolan Mining Conference and Exhibition on November 20 and 21, 2019, which was attended by AGD DIAMONDS JSC.
31 december 2019
Miscaro Jewellery to focus on jewellery for everyday wear
Miscaro Jewellery has raised Rs 2.5 mn in an angel investment to focus on jewellery designs for everyday wear for women.
31 december 2019
ALROSA to hold 34 international special diamond auctions in 2020
ALROSA, the Russian and global diamond giant, intends to hold 34 international auctions for the sale of special diamonds in 2020.
31 december 2019
Marking will help protect the demand for natural stones - the head of Yakutia
Natural diamond marking is needed to protect the demand for the natural product.
30 december 2019
