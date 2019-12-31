How Will Chinese Luxury Shoppers React to Price Increases?

11 december 2019

(jingdaily.com) - It’s no secret that luxury brands have not had it easy in the Greater China market this year — for myriad reasons — but, surprisingly, this has not necessarily translated to a major slowdown in that crucial market. Despite a dragging U.S.-China trade war, a Hong Kong luxury market that remains effectively on ice, and this summer’s yuan devaluation, mainland Chinese consumers continue to shop for luxury both at domestic stores and online.