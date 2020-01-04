The Hidden Cost of Gold: Birth Defects and Brain Damage

Lucapa reports record annual group output Lucapa Diamond, which has operations in Angola and Lesotho, produced 14,007 carats for the three months to December 2019.

Pandora meets its 2019 financial guidance Pandora, a jewellery company, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, announced that its preliminary results for 2019 confirm the financial guidance.

WFDB Mourns the Passing of former ExCo Member Sergey Oulin World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) mourns the passing away of Sergey Oulin on December 31, 2019 at the age of 69 years.

Former ZCDC CEO off the hook as State fails to get tangible evidence Former Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Mining Company (ZCDC) Morris Bekezela Mpofu, who was facing criminal abuse of office charges, is now off the hook after the State withdrew the charges before plea.