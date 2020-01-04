The Hidden Cost of Gold: Birth Defects and Brain Damage

News
Lucapa reports record annual group output
Lucapa Diamond, which has operations in Angola and Lesotho, produced 14,007 carats for the three months to December 2019.
Yesterday
Pandora meets its 2019 financial guidance
Pandora, a jewellery company, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, announced that its preliminary results for 2019 confirm the financial guidance.
Yesterday
WFDB Mourns the Passing of former ExCo Member Sergey Oulin
World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) mourns the passing away of Sergey Oulin on December 31, 2019 at the age of 69 years.
Yesterday
Former ZCDC CEO off the hook as State fails to get tangible evidence
Former Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Mining Company (ZCDC) Morris Bekezela Mpofu, who was facing criminal abuse of office charges, is now off the hook after the State withdrew the charges before plea.
Yesterday
Gem & Jewellery sector has to explore newer markets - Colin Shah, vice chairman, GJEPC
Gem & Jewellery industry is looking for new markets after social unrest in Hong Kong and trade war between the US and China hit the economy.
04 january 2020