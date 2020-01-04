News

Lucapa reports record annual group output

Lucapa Diamond, which has operations in Angola and Lesotho, produced 14,007 carats for the three months to December 2019.

Yesterday

Pandora meets its 2019 financial guidance

Pandora, a jewellery company, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, announced that its preliminary results for 2019 confirm the financial guidance.

Yesterday

WFDB Mourns the Passing of former ExCo Member Sergey Oulin

World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) mourns the passing away of Sergey Oulin on December 31, 2019 at the age of 69 years.

Yesterday

Former ZCDC CEO off the hook as State fails to get tangible evidence

Former Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Mining Company (ZCDC) Morris Bekezela Mpofu, who was facing criminal abuse of office charges, is now off the hook after the State withdrew the charges before plea.

Yesterday

Gem & Jewellery sector has to explore newer markets - Colin Shah, vice chairman, GJEPC

Gem & Jewellery industry is looking for new markets after social unrest in Hong Kong and trade war between the US and China hit the economy.

04 january 2020

The Hidden Cost of Gold: Birth Defects and Brain Damage

Today
(nytimes.com) - Thousands of children with crippling birth defects. Half a million people poisoned. A toxic chemical found in the food supply. Accusations of a government cover-up and police officers on the take. This is the legacy of Indonesia’s mercury trade, a business intertwined with the lucrative and illegal production of gold. More than a hundred nations have joined a global campaign to reduce the international trade in mercury, an element so toxic there is “no known safe level of exposure,” according to health experts. But that effort has backfired in Indonesia, where illicit backyard manufacturers have sprung up to supply wildcat miners and replace mercury that was previously imported from abroad.
