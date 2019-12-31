Diamante Corporate Payment A New Chapter in Diamond Supply Chain Management

(finance.yahoo.com/ PRNewswire-PRWeb) - For years the diamond industry has been operating on a payment structure that relies on time-consuming cross border transactions and wire transfers. Owing to the global nature of the trade, the money has to go through multiple checkpoints. This leads to a trail of paperwork and documentation that is hard to track, making the payment process lengthy and expensive. The traditional ways also make transactions vulnerable to theft and fraud. Diamante Consortium has harnessed the values of blockchain technology into creating their B2B corporate payments network that enables cross border payments in a matter of seconds at a fraction of the cost.
Sergey Oulin, former Vice President of ALROSA passes away
On the last day of 2019, Sergey Oulin, who devoted much of his life and energy to the Russian diamond industry, passed away at the age of 69.
AGD DIAMONDS takes part in mining conference in Angola
Luanda held the 1st Angolan Mining Conference and Exhibition on November 20 and 21, 2019, which was attended by AGD DIAMONDS JSC.
31 december 2019
Miscaro Jewellery to focus on jewellery for everyday wear
Miscaro Jewellery has raised Rs 2.5 mn in an angel investment to focus on jewellery designs for everyday wear for women.
31 december 2019
ALROSA to hold 34 international special diamond auctions in 2020
ALROSA, the Russian and global diamond giant, intends to hold 34 international auctions for the sale of special diamonds in 2020.
31 december 2019
Marking will help protect the demand for natural stones - the head of Yakutia
Natural diamond marking is needed to protect the demand for the natural product.
30 december 2019
25 december 2019