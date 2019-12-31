Diamante Corporate Payment A New Chapter in Diamond Supply Chain Management

25 december 2019

(finance.yahoo.com/ PRNewswire-PRWeb) - For years the diamond industry has been operating on a payment structure that relies on time-consuming cross border transactions and wire transfers. Owing to the global nature of the trade, the money has to go through multiple checkpoints. This leads to a trail of paperwork and documentation that is hard to track, making the payment process lengthy and expensive. The traditional ways also make transactions vulnerable to theft and fraud. Diamante Consortium has harnessed the values of blockchain technology into creating their B2B corporate payments network that enables cross border payments in a matter of seconds at a fraction of the cost.