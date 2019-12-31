The Biggest Spenders This Holiday Season? Generation X

(jckonline.com) - While Generation X may have small numbers compared to baby boomers or millennials, the former “latchkey kids” will likely be the biggest spenders this holiday, according to the 2019 Holiday Purchase Intentions Survey from the NPD Group. NPD found that Gen Xers, who it defined as between the ages of 39 and 54, plan to spend an average of $817 this season, more than any other generation. They are also the most likely generation to buy clothing and accessories; some 68% plan do so. It also found that 51% of Gen Xers plan to shop mass merchants, and 77% will browse online retailers. Around one-fifth will start shopping on Black Friday.
Sergey Oulin, former Vice President of ALROSA passes away
On the last day of 2019, Sergey Oulin, who devoted much of his life and energy to the Russian diamond industry, passed away at the age of 69.
AGD DIAMONDS takes part in mining conference in Angola
Luanda held the 1st Angolan Mining Conference and Exhibition on November 20 and 21, 2019, which was attended by AGD DIAMONDS JSC.
31 december 2019
Miscaro Jewellery to focus on jewellery for everyday wear
Miscaro Jewellery has raised Rs 2.5 mn in an angel investment to focus on jewellery designs for everyday wear for women.
31 december 2019
ALROSA to hold 34 international special diamond auctions in 2020
ALROSA, the Russian and global diamond giant, intends to hold 34 international auctions for the sale of special diamonds in 2020.
31 december 2019
Marking will help protect the demand for natural stones - the head of Yakutia
Natural diamond marking is needed to protect the demand for the natural product.
30 december 2019
13 december 2019