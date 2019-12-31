The Biggest Spenders This Holiday Season? Generation X

13 december 2019

(jckonline.com) - While Generation X may have small numbers compared to baby boomers or millennials, the former “latchkey kids” will likely be the biggest spenders this holiday, according to the 2019 Holiday Purchase Intentions Survey from the NPD Group. NPD found that Gen Xers, who it defined as between the ages of 39 and 54, plan to spend an average of $817 this season, more than any other generation. They are also the most likely generation to buy clothing and accessories; some 68% plan do so. It also found that 51% of Gen Xers plan to shop mass merchants, and 77% will browse online retailers. Around one-fifth will start shopping on Black Friday.