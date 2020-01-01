Why Luxury Brands Should Celebrate the Preowned Boom

(Boston Consulting Group) - Luxury goods manufacturers have much to gain by encouraging and participating in the fast-growing luxury resale market. Although many manufacturers once viewed this market as an unattractive niche, a recent BCG survey reveals that it has found new life through the online channel and now offers a powerful opportunity for luxury brands to boost their image and grow their customer base.
ALROSA's diamond production in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased by 15% compared to the previous year
ALROSA presented preliminary operating results for the 4th quarter and 12 months of 2019.
A new diamond cutting and polishing factory opens in Vladivostok
M.Suresh Vladivostok, which has the status of a resident of the Free port of Vladivostok, has opened a diamond cutting and polishing center equipped with high-end technology.
Tatneft wants to supply fuel to Zimbabwe in exchange for diamonds
The head of Tatneft, Nail Maganov, said on the sidelines of the current Davos Forum that his company is working on fuel supplies to Zimbabwe as part of a deal to exchange fuel for diamonds.
BlueRock operates profitably as 2019 revenue jumps 190%
BlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine in South Africa, accrued £4.1 million in revenue for the full year 2019, a 190% jump from £1.4 million, a year earlier.
Zim state-owned diamond firm approaches court to save seized vehicles – report
The State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) has approached the High Court seeking to save its vehicles that were seized over a $1.2 million debt allegedly owed to Minexus Minerals.
