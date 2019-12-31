Diamond Sorting and Valuation

(claritybw.com) - In the same year that Botswana‟s first diamond mine at Orapa was established in 1971, the Government of Botswana formed the Botswana Diamond Valuing Company (BDVC). In 1982, the BDVC sorting building, known as Orapa House, was opened in Gaborone and was the tallest and most sophisticated building in Botswana at the time. After sorting and valuation, diamonds were sold to the De Beers Central Selling (CSO) Organisation in London, which has now been replaced by the Gaborone-based De Beers Global Sight-holder Sales (DBGSS) in 2013. Diamond Trading Company Botswana (DTCB), a 50:50 joint venture partnership between the Botswana Government and De Beers, replaced BDVC in 2006. Today, DTCB currently sorts the diamonds mined by Debswana into around 14,000 categories. The DTCB new Head Quarters, opened in 2008 (Fig. 18), has the capacity for sorting and valuing up to 45 million carats per year and is able to accommodate up to six hundred employees. The sorting process ensures the correct valuation of all production. It also ensures that a consistent supply of rough diamonds can be delivered to the DTCB‟s customers (called sight-holders), who are among the world‟s leading diamantaires.
News
Sergey Oulin, former Vice President of ALROSA passes away
On the last day of 2019, Sergey Oulin, who devoted much of his life and energy to the Russian diamond industry, passed away at the age of 69.
Today
AGD DIAMONDS takes part in mining conference in Angola
Luanda held the 1st Angolan Mining Conference and Exhibition on November 20 and 21, 2019, which was attended by AGD DIAMONDS JSC.
31 december 2019
Miscaro Jewellery to focus on jewellery for everyday wear
Miscaro Jewellery has raised Rs 2.5 mn in an angel investment to focus on jewellery designs for everyday wear for women.
31 december 2019
ALROSA to hold 34 international special diamond auctions in 2020
ALROSA, the Russian and global diamond giant, intends to hold 34 international auctions for the sale of special diamonds in 2020.
31 december 2019
Marking will help protect the demand for natural stones - the head of Yakutia
Natural diamond marking is needed to protect the demand for the natural product.
30 december 2019
Diamond Sorting and Valuation
31 december 2019