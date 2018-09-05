News

AGD DIAMONDS enters international diamond market

JSC Arkhangelskgeoldobycha was officially renamed into JSC AGD DIAMONDS, according to the company’s press statement distributed on Wednesday. The change in the corporate name of the joint-stock company was due to its new marketing policy and the brand’s...

Today

De Beers subsidiary gets top accolade for synthetic screening device

De Beers’ subsidiary, the International Institute of Diamond Grading & Research (IIDGR), said its industry-first synthetic screening device, SYNTHdetect, was awarded industry innovation of the year at the JNA Awards in Hong Kong.

Today

Lucara says Angola gazettes new Lulo kimberlite licence

Lucapa Diamond said the Angolan government has gazetted a new mineral investment contract for the Lulo kimberlite exploration licence.

Today

GJEPC Chairman addresses 11th International Gold Summit in Delhi

GJEPC Chairman Pramod Agrawal called upon all stakeholders in the gold industry to work together towards reducing the Current Account Deficit (CAD) in the country.

Today

Mountain Province identifies additional kimberlite near Gahcho Kué

Mountain Province Diamonds, which is currently conducting an exploration programme in the immediate vicinity of its Gahcho Kué mine, in Canada, has identified additional kimberlite in the corridor between 5034 and Tuzo, with true intercepts up to 72...

Yesterday

Fugitive Jewelers Rob Indian Business of Trade Pricing Edge

Yesterday
Expert reports
(bloomberg.com) - Banks weren’t the only victims of fugitive jewelers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, who allegedly orchestrated a $2 billion fraud. India’s trade may be an unsuspecting casualty. As the fraud unraveled, the central bank stepped in and banned short-term financing in foreign currency called Letters of Undertaking to limit the damage to the financial system. The result was the cost of funds for exporters and importers rose as the industry was forced to seek new credit tools, said Ajay Sahai, director general of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations in New Delhi. The worst hit are the smaller enterprises as the ban is eroding their margins and competitiveness. Trade credit is tough to secure after jeweler Modi used fake letters to obtain loans in banks abroad. That threatens to choke shipments of gems and jewelry -- the nation’s third-biggest export -- and widen the trade deficit, which is already the biggest in five years mainly on account of higher oil import bill.

