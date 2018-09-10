News

AGD DIAMONDS enters international diamond market

JSC Arkhangelskgeoldobycha was officially renamed into JSC AGD DIAMONDS, according to the company’s press statement distributed on Wednesday. The change in the corporate name of the joint-stock company was due to its new marketing policy and the brand’s...

Today

De Beers subsidiary gets top accolade for synthetic screening device

De Beers’ subsidiary, the International Institute of Diamond Grading & Research (IIDGR), said its industry-first synthetic screening device, SYNTHdetect, was awarded industry innovation of the year at the JNA Awards in Hong Kong.

Today

Lucara says Angola gazettes new Lulo kimberlite licence

Lucapa Diamond said the Angolan government has gazetted a new mineral investment contract for the Lulo kimberlite exploration licence.

Today

GJEPC Chairman addresses 11th International Gold Summit in Delhi

GJEPC Chairman Pramod Agrawal called upon all stakeholders in the gold industry to work together towards reducing the Current Account Deficit (CAD) in the country.

Today

Mountain Province identifies additional kimberlite near Gahcho Kué

Mountain Province Diamonds, which is currently conducting an exploration programme in the immediate vicinity of its Gahcho Kué mine, in Canada, has identified additional kimberlite in the corridor between 5034 and Tuzo, with true intercepts up to 72...

Yesterday

The US Jewelry Market Is Much Smaller Than You Think

10 september 2018
Expert reports
(edahngolan.com) - Anyone who has ever done a back-of-the-envelope calculation of the US fine jewelry market in the past few years arrived at figures that were far below the official numbers published by the US government. The differences were so wide that the government figures were downright puzzling. Recently, the US government has revised ten years of market estimates, dating all the way back to January 2008, shaving off more than $16.5 billion in jewelry sales in 2017 alone. There is no need to be surprised at the revision, or by this radical reduction.  The US government revises its jewelry figures every few years, usually downwards. The last time it did so was in 2015. But unlike the 2015 revision, this one was far-reaching. There is no point being shocked by the old figures for being so out of whack. We have been stating that for a few years. In fact, the current figures are still somewhat inflated.

