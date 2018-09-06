News

AGD DIAMONDS enters international diamond market

JSC Arkhangelskgeoldobycha was officially renamed into JSC AGD DIAMONDS, according to the company’s press statement distributed on Wednesday. The change in the corporate name of the joint-stock company was due to its new marketing policy and the brand’s...

Today

De Beers subsidiary gets top accolade for synthetic screening device

De Beers’ subsidiary, the International Institute of Diamond Grading & Research (IIDGR), said its industry-first synthetic screening device, SYNTHdetect, was awarded industry innovation of the year at the JNA Awards in Hong Kong.

Today

Lucara says Angola gazettes new Lulo kimberlite licence

Lucapa Diamond said the Angolan government has gazetted a new mineral investment contract for the Lulo kimberlite exploration licence.

Today

GJEPC Chairman addresses 11th International Gold Summit in Delhi

GJEPC Chairman Pramod Agrawal called upon all stakeholders in the gold industry to work together towards reducing the Current Account Deficit (CAD) in the country.

Today

Mountain Province identifies additional kimberlite near Gahcho Kué

Mountain Province Diamonds, which is currently conducting an exploration programme in the immediate vicinity of its Gahcho Kué mine, in Canada, has identified additional kimberlite in the corridor between 5034 and Tuzo, with true intercepts up to 72...

Yesterday

Summer's Lease Hath All Too Short A Date

06 september 2018
Expert reports
(idexonline.com) - With the start of September coming up and summer more or less over in the northern hemisphere and diamantaires back at work, there is certainly no shortage of events coming up in the next month or so. From the September Hong Kong Jewellery and Gem Fair to the Bharat Diamond Week, the World Diamond Council meeting and the World Diamond Congress all taking place in India, and the Bharat Diamond Week in New York, together with the CIBJO annual congress in Colombia in the middle of October, there are going to be plenty of opportunities to test the waters of the diamond, gemstone and jewelry industry.

