AGD DIAMONDS enters international diamond market

JSC Arkhangelskgeoldobycha was officially renamed into JSC AGD DIAMONDS, according to the company’s press statement distributed on Wednesday. The change in the corporate name of the joint-stock company was due to its new marketing policy and the brand’s...

Today

De Beers subsidiary gets top accolade for synthetic screening device

De Beers’ subsidiary, the International Institute of Diamond Grading & Research (IIDGR), said its industry-first synthetic screening device, SYNTHdetect, was awarded industry innovation of the year at the JNA Awards in Hong Kong.

Today

Lucara says Angola gazettes new Lulo kimberlite licence

Lucapa Diamond said the Angolan government has gazetted a new mineral investment contract for the Lulo kimberlite exploration licence.

Today

GJEPC Chairman addresses 11th International Gold Summit in Delhi

GJEPC Chairman Pramod Agrawal called upon all stakeholders in the gold industry to work together towards reducing the Current Account Deficit (CAD) in the country.

Today

Mountain Province identifies additional kimberlite near Gahcho Kué

Mountain Province Diamonds, which is currently conducting an exploration programme in the immediate vicinity of its Gahcho Kué mine, in Canada, has identified additional kimberlite in the corridor between 5034 and Tuzo, with true intercepts up to 72...

Yesterday

De Beers, Lightbox and the Impact on the Diamond Industry

04 september 2018
Expert reports
(Gem Thoughts) - De Beers has announced the formation of a new company, Lightbox, that will be selling man-made diamonds (MMDs), mounted in earrings, pendants and bracelets - no rings. I will assume everyone has read the details, and heard their rationale for claiming that this move will have little or no impact in the natural diamond industry.  Briefly, they will be selling MMDs in finished jewelry with total weights up to one carat, mounted in silver or gold, and with simple pricing - $800 per carat.  There is no grading of the stones, which are white, yellow, blue or pink; the jewelry is meant for “moments” not “milestones” (like weddings).

