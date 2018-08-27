Five Features Steering De Beers' Future

News
AGD DIAMONDS enters international diamond market
JSC Arkhangelskgeoldobycha was officially renamed into JSC AGD DIAMONDS, according to the company’s press statement distributed on Wednesday. The change in the corporate name of the joint-stock company was due to its new marketing policy and the brand’s...
Today
De Beers subsidiary gets top accolade for synthetic screening device
De Beers’ subsidiary, the International Institute of Diamond Grading & Research (IIDGR), said its industry-first synthetic screening device, SYNTHdetect, was awarded industry innovation of the year at the JNA Awards in Hong Kong.
Today
Lucara says Angola gazettes new Lulo kimberlite licence
Lucapa Diamond said the Angolan government has gazetted a new mineral investment contract for the Lulo kimberlite exploration licence.
Today
GJEPC Chairman addresses 11th International Gold Summit in Delhi
GJEPC Chairman Pramod Agrawal called upon all stakeholders in the gold industry to work together towards reducing the Current Account Deficit (CAD) in the country.
Today
Mountain Province identifies additional kimberlite near Gahcho Kué
Mountain Province Diamonds, which is currently conducting an exploration programme in the immediate vicinity of its Gahcho Kué mine, in Canada, has identified additional kimberlite in the corridor between 5034 and Tuzo, with true intercepts up to 72...
Yesterday