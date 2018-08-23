Former Alrosa President Is Founder of Lab-Grown Venture

AGD DIAMONDS enters international diamond market JSC Arkhangelskgeoldobycha was officially renamed into JSC AGD DIAMONDS, according to the company’s press statement distributed on Wednesday. The change in the corporate name of the joint-stock company was due to its new marketing policy and the brand’s...

De Beers subsidiary gets top accolade for synthetic screening device De Beers’ subsidiary, the International Institute of Diamond Grading & Research (IIDGR), said its industry-first synthetic screening device, SYNTHdetect, was awarded industry innovation of the year at the JNA Awards in Hong Kong.

Lucara says Angola gazettes new Lulo kimberlite licence Lucapa Diamond said the Angolan government has gazetted a new mineral investment contract for the Lulo kimberlite exploration licence.

GJEPC Chairman addresses 11th International Gold Summit in Delhi GJEPC Chairman Pramod Agrawal called upon all stakeholders in the gold industry to work together towards reducing the Current Account Deficit (CAD) in the country.