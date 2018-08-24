Lightbox May Be More Disruptive Than You Think

24 august 2018

(jckonline.com) - Lately, when thinking about Lightbox, De Beers’ new line of lab-grown diamonds, I keep going back to Clayton Christensen’s theory of disruption, which I mentioned in my first post on the subject. Initially, Clay said, when confronted with cheaper “disruptive” products, established companies scoff at them, arguing they are lower quality than what they offer. That, of course, is how the natural industry has largely talked about lab-growns: They’re not real or rare or worthy of emotional occasions. Yet, it also comports with how lab-grown companies have been talking about Lightbox.



