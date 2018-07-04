Login
ALROSA sells large diamonds at an auction in Vladivostok for $17 mln

ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond mining company, has sold special size rough diamonds (weighing over 10.8 carats) at an international auction in Vladivostok, which was held on June 18-29, 2018.
Yesterday

Botswana’s Okavango Diamond pilots GIA M2M

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) said Botswana's Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) is participating in its mine to market programme as part of a pilot initiative.

Yesterday

Details emerge on Angola’s proposed rough diamonds trading policy

The Angolan government reportedly approved a new policy of rough diamonds trading last week, which will guarantee an effective system, but details were sketchy.

Yesterday

Israeli and Indian diamond industries to work towards increased trade

The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) President Yoram Dvash met this week with Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani at IDE to discuss the benefits of close connection between the diamond sectors of both countries and how to improve the business...

Yesterday

ZCDC H1 output reaches 1.5 mln cts

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) said it has produced more than 1.5 million carats of diamonds since January.

04 july 2018

De Beers shakes up the synthetic diamond market

Today
Expert reports
(fin24.com) - Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers may have pulled off a strategic coup by unveiling plans to launch a new brand of synthetic diamonds. What could it portend? According to analysts, this is not really the acknowledgement of diamond synthetics that it appears (although De Beers has a line of synthetic diamonds that is used primarily for industrial purposes). Instead, it’s a clever commercial ploy aimed at better controlling the proliferation of lab-grown diamonds by other producers.

