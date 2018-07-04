De Beers shakes up the synthetic diamond market

ALROSA sells large diamonds at an auction in Vladivostok for $17 mln ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond mining company, has sold special size rough diamonds (weighing over 10.8 carats) at an international auction in Vladivostok, which was held on June 18-29, 2018.

Botswana’s Okavango Diamond pilots GIA M2M The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) said Botswana's Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) is participating in its mine to market programme as part of a pilot initiative.

Details emerge on Angola’s proposed rough diamonds trading policy The Angolan government reportedly approved a new policy of rough diamonds trading last week, which will guarantee an effective system, but details were sketchy.

Israeli and Indian diamond industries to work towards increased trade The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) President Yoram Dvash met this week with Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani at IDE to discuss the benefits of close connection between the diamond sectors of both countries and how to improve the business...