ZCDC H1 output reaches 1.5 mln cts

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) said it has produced more than 1.5 million carats of diamonds since January.

Yesterday

Stornoway resumes Renard mine operations after local forest fire

Stornoway Diamond announced that the operations at its diamond mine Renard will start today after the miner suspended its mining activity due to a local forest fire, according to the press note of the company.

Yesterday

Mob disrupts Gemfields’ Ethiopian operations

Pallinghurst, which will be renamed Gemfields next week, said a mob between 300 and 500 people overran the operations of Web Gemstone Mining (WGM), an Ethiopian company in which the emeralds miner holds a 75 percent interest.

Yesterday

China will have its large diamonds polished in Israel

A new manufacturing facility that the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) and Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) are now building within the IDE complex will polish large diamonds from China.

Yesterday

ALROSA announces new appointments of executives in Dubai and Vladivostok

ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond mining company, announces new appointments in its foreign trading company ALROSA East DMCC in Dubai and in its Vladivostok branch.

03 july 2018

JCK Las Vegas 2018: Demand Improves, But Attendance Declines

Today
Expert reports
(gia.edu) - Demand at the June 1-4 JCK Las Vegas show met the expectations of the trade, despite declining attendance. Jewelry designers, manufacturers and diamond dealers, who comprise the majority of exhibitors at the show, generally saw steady, if still somewhat cautious, business. But most of the show talk concerned De Beers’ newly announced synthetic diamond jewelry collection, Lightbox. Finished jewelry exhibitors at the Mandalay Bay venue reported good orders – slightly better than last year for a number of them – but added that the show is always more about meeting, greeting and making new contacts than it is about writing business.

