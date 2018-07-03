JCK Las Vegas 2018: Demand Improves, But Attendance Declines

ZCDC H1 output reaches 1.5 mln cts Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) said it has produced more than 1.5 million carats of diamonds since January.

Stornoway resumes Renard mine operations after local forest fire Stornoway Diamond announced that the operations at its diamond mine Renard will start today after the miner suspended its mining activity due to a local forest fire, according to the press note of the company.

Mob disrupts Gemfields’ Ethiopian operations Pallinghurst, which will be renamed Gemfields next week, said a mob between 300 and 500 people overran the operations of Web Gemstone Mining (WGM), an Ethiopian company in which the emeralds miner holds a 75 percent interest.

China will have its large diamonds polished in Israel A new manufacturing facility that the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) and Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) are now building within the IDE complex will polish large diamonds from China.