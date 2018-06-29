De Beers enjoys strong diamond sales despite economic uncertainty

(businesslive.co.za) - De Beers has reported strong diamond sales in the face of global economic uncertainty and the looming threat of the synthetic gem market. On Tuesday, the Anglo American subsidiary and the world’s largest diamond producer reported its latest provisional rough-diamond sales numbers — the fifth sales cycle for the year — of $575m. This is a 6% increase from the $541m in sales realised in the fifth sales cycle in 2017, and it is 3.7% higher than the $554m in sales from the fourth cycle, which occurred in May this year. "Sentiment in the diamond industry’s mid-stream is positive following the JCK Las Vegas trade show [the jewellery industry’s premier trade show] at the start of the month," said De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver in a statement. Diamond consultant John Bristow said that while commodities on the whole have taken a big knock, largely thanks to the threat of US President Donald Trump’s trade war, the diamond business has escaped these impacts and "is ticking along quite solidly and with a good outlook".
News
ALROSA shareholders approved changes in the Charter and internal corporate documents
A general meeting of ALROSA shareholders was held on June 26,2018, in Mirny. The shareholders of the company approved a number of changes in the Charter and regulations of governing and ruling bodies.
29 june 2018
Dominion Diamond Mines organizes rough auction in cooperation with I. Hennig Tenders
Dominion Diamond Mines ULC announced the upcoming auction of its latest production of fancy colour and +10.8 carat rough diamonds, in co-peration with I. Hennig Tenders.
29 june 2018
Lucara says South Lobe ore to dominate Karowe mine plan
Lucara Diamond said a mineral resource estimate, which was completed by Mineral Services Canada, shows that its Karowe mine plan in Botswana will now be dominated by the South Lobe ore with the high-grade, high-value (EM/PK(S)) unit becoming...
29 june 2018
Angola okays new rough diamonds trading policy, details sketchy
The Angolan government has approved a new policy of rough diamonds trading, which will guarantee an effective system, according to local media.
29 june 2018
ALROSA to auction “football” diamonds, the largest one to be named by fans
LROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company, offers fans to choose a "football" name for large rough diamond weighing 76.53 carats. This stone will become the core of a "football" collection of special size rough diamonds...
28 june 2018