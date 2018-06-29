Login
ALROSA shareholders approved changes in the Charter and internal corporate documents

A general meeting of ALROSA shareholders was held on June 26,2018, in Mirny. The shareholders of the company approved a number of changes in the Charter and regulations of governing and ruling bodies.

29 june 2018

Dominion Diamond Mines organizes rough auction in cooperation with I. Hennig Tenders

Dominion Diamond Mines ULC announced the upcoming auction of its latest production of fancy colour and +10.8 carat rough diamonds, in co-peration with I. Hennig Tenders.

29 june 2018

Lucara says South Lobe ore to dominate Karowe mine plan

Lucara Diamond said a mineral resource estimate, which was completed by Mineral Services Canada, shows that its Karowe mine plan in Botswana will now be dominated by the South Lobe ore with the high-grade, high-value (EM/PK(S)) unit becoming...

29 june 2018

Angola okays new rough diamonds trading policy, details sketchy

The Angolan government has approved a new policy of rough diamonds trading, which will guarantee an effective system, according to local media.

29 june 2018

ALROSA to auction “football” diamonds, the largest one to be named by fans

LROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company, offers fans to choose a "football" name for large rough diamond weighing 76.53 carats. This stone will become the core of a "football" collection of special size rough diamonds...

28 june 2018

De Beers bullish about synthetic diamonds

Today
Expert reports
(thepatriot.co.bw) - Months before the first batch of their synthetic diamonds jewellery hits the US markets in September 2018, De Beers has launched a massive public relations campaign to dispel misconceptions and fears about the decision, which caught many by surprise. The historic launch will happen in exactly three months, breaking the 130-year mining tradition at De Beers. "We have the technology and the skills. If we can produce critical medical equipment used for conducting surgical operations on patients' eyes what more with jewellery?" the bold assertion flows effortlessly from David Prager, De Beers Executive vice president, on Tuesday at the high security state-of-the-art headquarters in Gaborone, Block 8 Industrial. Across the glass-topped oval table in the middle of the room sits De Beers Executive Vice President, Commercial and Partnerships, Alessandra Berridge. Samples of glittering Lightbox jewellery are on display as the duo wax lyrical about how De Beers is bullish about the synthetics market and is confident that they have made the right decision to deliver value for shareholders.

