Boom after gloom: GST helps organise diamond industry

ALROSA announces new appointments of executives in Dubai and Vladivostok ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond mining company, announces new appointments in its foreign trading company ALROSA East DMCC in Dubai and in its Vladivostok branch.

Petra says 95 pct of rights issue shares subscribed Petra Diamonds said it has received valid acceptances for about 95 percent of the rights issue shares offered in a five to eight rights issue announced last May.

Rockwell fails to file audited financial year-end results Rockwell Diamonds has failed to file audited versions of its annual financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2018 that were due June 30.

ALROSA sells large diamonds in Hong Kong for $10.4 mln ALROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company, has summed up the results of the auction in Hong Kong for the sale of special size rough diamonds (weighing over 10.8 carats). The company received a total sales revenue of $10.4 million...