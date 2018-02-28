Boom after gloom: GST helps organise diamond industry

News
ALROSA announces new appointments of executives in Dubai and Vladivostok
ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond mining company, announces new appointments in its foreign trading company ALROSA East DMCC in Dubai and in its Vladivostok branch.
Today
Petra says 95 pct of rights issue shares subscribed
Petra Diamonds said it has received valid acceptances for about 95 percent of the rights issue shares offered in a five to eight rights issue announced last May.
Today
Rockwell fails to file audited financial year-end results
Rockwell Diamonds has failed to file audited versions of its annual financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2018 that were due June 30.
Today
ALROSA sells large diamonds in Hong Kong for $10.4 mln
ALROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company, has summed up the results of the auction in Hong Kong for the sale of special size rough diamonds (weighing over 10.8 carats). The company received a total sales revenue of $10.4 million...
Yesterday
Lucapa unearths 89 ct yellow diamond from Mothae
Lucapa Diamond has recovered an 89 carat yellow diamond from its 70 percent-owned Mothae diamond project in Lesotho ahead of commercial production in the second half of the year.
Yesterday