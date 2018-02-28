Login
ALROSA announces new appointments of executives in Dubai and Vladivostok

ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond mining company, announces new appointments in its foreign trading company ALROSA East DMCC in Dubai and in its Vladivostok branch.

Petra says 95 pct of rights issue shares subscribed

Petra Diamonds said it has received valid acceptances for about 95 percent of the rights issue shares offered in a five to eight rights issue announced last May.

Rockwell fails to file audited financial year-end results

Rockwell Diamonds has failed to file audited versions of its annual financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2018 that were due June 30.

ALROSA sells large diamonds in Hong Kong for $10.4 mln

ALROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company, has summed up the results of the auction in Hong Kong for the sale of special size rough diamonds (weighing over 10.8 carats). The company received a total sales revenue of $10.4 million...

Lucapa unearths 89 ct yellow diamond from Mothae

Lucapa Diamond has recovered an 89 carat yellow diamond from its 70 percent-owned Mothae diamond project in Lesotho ahead of commercial production in the second half of the year.

Boom after gloom: GST helps organise diamond industry

(BusinessLine) - For 40-year-old Paresh Kanani in Surat, life has changed dramatically over the past one year. A small-time diamond trader, who used third-party channel to export small quantities of diamond and jewellery to his clients abroad, now proudly harbours an ambition of becoming ₹100 crore company from ₹8 crore currently. Kanani and many like him in the diamond hub of Surat attribute their happiness to the new tax regime, Goods and Services Tax (GST), which, they say, has given wings to their dreams. Sharing about his journey from an unorganised player in the ₹1 lakh-crore diamond industry, to a registered exporter with a GST number, the SSC-pass Kanani expressed joy and satisfaction for being able to do business with self-respect without being relied upon any third party.

