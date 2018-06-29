Martin Rapaport Slaps De Beers—And De Beers Slaps Back

20 june 2018

(jckonline.com) - Martin Rapaport has made a number of fiery denunciations about lab-grown diamonds, so when I heard that he spent his annual JCK Las Vegas breakfast speech lambasting De Beers, I thought he had taken the company to task for Lightbox. But no, he only touched on that topic—and hailed De Beers’ approach as “brilliant”—and was angry about a different, if still important, issue: De Beers’ reluctance to let retailers and manufacturers identify the source of De Beers–mined goods as from the company. (The speech can be watched here and is also embedded at the end of the post.)