Login
Registration

News

ALROSA shareholders approved changes in the Charter and internal corporate documents

A general meeting of ALROSA shareholders was held on June 26,2018, in Mirny. The shareholders of the company approved a number of changes in the Charter and regulations of governing and ruling bodies.

29 june 2018

Dominion Diamond Mines organizes rough auction in cooperation with I. Hennig Tenders

Dominion Diamond Mines ULC announced the upcoming auction of its latest production of fancy colour and +10.8 carat rough diamonds, in co-peration with I. Hennig Tenders.

29 june 2018

Lucara says South Lobe ore to dominate Karowe mine plan

Lucara Diamond said a mineral resource estimate, which was completed by Mineral Services Canada, shows that its Karowe mine plan in Botswana will now be dominated by the South Lobe ore with the high-grade, high-value (EM/PK(S)) unit becoming...

29 june 2018

Angola okays new rough diamonds trading policy, details sketchy

The Angolan government has approved a new policy of rough diamonds trading, which will guarantee an effective system, according to local media.

29 june 2018

ALROSA to auction “football” diamonds, the largest one to be named by fans

LROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company, offers fans to choose a "football" name for large rough diamond weighing 76.53 carats. This stone will become the core of a "football" collection of special size rough diamonds...

28 june 2018

Is De Beers’ Lab-Grown Line a Machiavellian Masterstroke?

08 june 2018
Expert reports
(jckonline.com) - Immediately after De Beers announced it was launching its Lightbox lab-grown diamond line, cutting in some parts of India virtually halted. One person described the shock as “Richter scale, 9.” Sightholders and other producers felt blindsided. Everyone scrambled to figure out what it meant. At JCK Las Vegas on June 1, the Lightbox team held a lunchtime meeting that seemed to calm down at least some people. Executives explained that they wanted to create a new market, not replace the old one. “We look at this as an additive, rather than a substitutive business,” said Lightbox general manager Steve Coe. Throughout the lunch and in interviews, De Beers executives, with a few exceptions, didn’t sound all that excited about the new member of the family. They called synthetic diamonds “not rare,” “not precious,” and suitable for “emotionally shallower occasions,” like a Sweet 16 or quinceañera. “Love, commitment, forever,” pronounced executive vice president of corporate affairs David Prager, “are not grown in a lab.” Lightbox is jewelry that, if you lost it at the beach, “you wouldn’t be quite so concerned,” said head of marketing Sally Morrison. It reminded one attendee of The Producers: like executives were deliberately disparaging their own product.

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished