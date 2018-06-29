Diamond Industry & Analysts React to De Beers Synthetic Diamond Adventure

04 june 2018

(thediamondloupe.com) - “We are not planning to change our strategy, integrate in the new market (synthetic product market) and launch our own synthetic production, or sell lab-grown diamonds. It is obvious that ALROSA as a diamond producer and one of the founders of Diamond Producers Association (DPA) hopes that this initiative will lead to differentiation of diamonds and synthetic stones, underlining the status of synthetics as a distinct low-price product. However, we can’t deny that there is a chance that it will increase the demand for synthetic stones and cause the devaluation of a diamond as a notion.” Sergey Ivanov, CEO - ALROSA, quoted by Interfax news agency.