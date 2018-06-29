“I want to be a producer.” Interview with John Teeling, Chairman of Botswana Diamonds

07 june 2018

(thediamondloupe.com) - John Teeling is the executive chairman of Botswana Diamonds PLC, one of the most prolific diamond exploration and project development companies that holds exploration licences in Botswana and South Africa. With 40 years worth of resources experience, he is often called a ‘serial entrepreneur’, and is involved in a number of other AIM exploration companies. Notably, he was the founder of African Diamonds, which discovered the AK6 mine in Botswana, a venture that eventually became Lucara's famous Karowe Mine. The Lucara Diamond Corp. takeover of African Diamonds in 2010 was worth approximately $90 million. He recently paid The Diamond Loupe a visit in Antwerp, together with Commercial Director of Botswana Diamonds, Robert Bouquet. What follows is a summary of our engaging conversation.