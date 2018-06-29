Farnese Blue Diamond Fetches $6.7 Million But Two White Diamonds Top All Sales

05 june 2018

(forbes.com) - The Farnese Blue Diamond had by far the best story of Sotheby’s Geneva Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels sale. The 6.16-carat pear-shaped blue diamond was given to Elisabeth Farnese, Queen of Spain, as a wedding present in 1715 and was passed down through four royal families in Europe before appearing on the market for the first time Tuesday. The 300-year-old stone sold accordingly, fetching $6.7 million, easily surpassing its $5.2 million estimate.