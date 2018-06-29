Anglo American’s new sustainability strategy: does it hold up?

News
ALROSA shareholders approved changes in the Charter and internal corporate documents
A general meeting of ALROSA shareholders was held on June 26,2018, in Mirny. The shareholders of the company approved a number of changes in the Charter and regulations of governing and ruling bodies.
29 june 2018
Dominion Diamond Mines organizes rough auction in cooperation with I. Hennig Tenders
Dominion Diamond Mines ULC announced the upcoming auction of its latest production of fancy colour and +10.8 carat rough diamonds, in co-peration with I. Hennig Tenders.
29 june 2018
Lucara says South Lobe ore to dominate Karowe mine plan
Lucara Diamond said a mineral resource estimate, which was completed by Mineral Services Canada, shows that its Karowe mine plan in Botswana will now be dominated by the South Lobe ore with the high-grade, high-value (EM/PK(S)) unit becoming...
29 june 2018
Angola okays new rough diamonds trading policy, details sketchy
The Angolan government has approved a new policy of rough diamonds trading, which will guarantee an effective system, according to local media.
29 june 2018
ALROSA to auction “football” diamonds, the largest one to be named by fans
LROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company, offers fans to choose a "football" name for large rough diamond weighing 76.53 carats. This stone will become the core of a "football" collection of special size rough diamonds...
28 june 2018