All-women mining rescue team sets sights on international competition in Russia

ALROSA shareholders approved changes in the Charter and internal corporate documents A general meeting of ALROSA shareholders was held on June 26,2018, in Mirny. The shareholders of the company approved a number of changes in the Charter and regulations of governing and ruling bodies.

Dominion Diamond Mines organizes rough auction in cooperation with I. Hennig Tenders Dominion Diamond Mines ULC announced the upcoming auction of its latest production of fancy colour and +10.8 carat rough diamonds, in co-peration with I. Hennig Tenders.

Lucara says South Lobe ore to dominate Karowe mine plan Lucara Diamond said a mineral resource estimate, which was completed by Mineral Services Canada, shows that its Karowe mine plan in Botswana will now be dominated by the South Lobe ore with the high-grade, high-value (EM/PK(S)) unit becoming...

Angola okays new rough diamonds trading policy, details sketchy The Angolan government has approved a new policy of rough diamonds trading, which will guarantee an effective system, according to local media.