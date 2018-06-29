Login
ALROSA shareholders approved changes in the Charter and internal corporate documents

A general meeting of ALROSA shareholders was held on June 26,2018, in Mirny. The shareholders of the company approved a number of changes in the Charter and regulations of governing and ruling bodies.

29 june 2018

Dominion Diamond Mines organizes rough auction in cooperation with I. Hennig Tenders

Dominion Diamond Mines ULC announced the upcoming auction of its latest production of fancy colour and +10.8 carat rough diamonds, in co-peration with I. Hennig Tenders.

29 june 2018

Lucara says South Lobe ore to dominate Karowe mine plan

Lucara Diamond said a mineral resource estimate, which was completed by Mineral Services Canada, shows that its Karowe mine plan in Botswana will now be dominated by the South Lobe ore with the high-grade, high-value (EM/PK(S)) unit becoming...

29 june 2018

Angola okays new rough diamonds trading policy, details sketchy

The Angolan government has approved a new policy of rough diamonds trading, which will guarantee an effective system, according to local media.

29 june 2018

ALROSA to auction “football” diamonds, the largest one to be named by fans

LROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company, offers fans to choose a "football" name for large rough diamond weighing 76.53 carats. This stone will become the core of a "football" collection of special size rough diamonds...

28 june 2018

All-women mining rescue team sets sights on international competition in Russia

14 june 2018
Expert reports
(cbc.ca) - An all-female mine rescue team thinks it could be the first of its kind to participate in the International Mines Rescue Competition in Ekaterinburg, Russia, later this year. The week-long competition includes many different events — from firefighting to first aid and a rescue simulation. Heather MacKenzie is one of the team members of Diamonds in the Rough. She grew up in Yellowknife and works for a mining company in the Northwest Territories. "The fact that we're putting together this team, we're ensuring that this competition will have double the amount of women that were at the last international [competition]," said MacKenzie. She said she's always been a minority as a woman in the mining industry, and that is the same in mining rescue. "It's often seen as a position that women don't generally hold," she said. MacKenzie is currently training for a territorial competition with her company, which will help her prepare for the international competition in Russia. For about a month, she'll train for 12 to 16 hours a day. "I've always been a competitor," said MacKenzie. But there is one problem: funding.

