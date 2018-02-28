Login
Registration

News

China will have its large diamonds polished in Israel

A new manufacturing facility that the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) and Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) are now building within the IDE complex will polish large diamonds from China.

Today

ALROSA announces new appointments of executives in Dubai and Vladivostok

ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond mining company, announces new appointments in its foreign trading company ALROSA East DMCC in Dubai and in its Vladivostok branch.

Yesterday

Petra says 95 pct of rights issue shares subscribed

Petra Diamonds said it has received valid acceptances for about 95 percent of the rights issue shares offered in a five to eight rights issue announced last May.

Yesterday

Rockwell fails to file audited financial year-end results

Rockwell Diamonds has failed to file audited versions of its annual financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2018 that were due June 30.

Yesterday

2018 World Diamond Congress to be held in in Mumbai in October

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) said last week that the 2018 World Diamond Congress will take place in Mumbai, India, during the latter part of October.

Yesterday

Not for the faint-hearted: Ira Savoie loves the lively challenge of jewelry appraising

Today
Expert reports
(southernjewelrynews.com) - For the past 17 years, Ira Savoie has been appraising jewelry of all sorts for the people of New Orleans and beyond. Sometimes, it’s business as usual at his appraisals-while-you-wait studio; other times things get animated as he delivers an unwelcome truth. With over 40 years of experience in jewelry, including an impressive retail career, Ira stays busy seven days a week at Savoie Fine Jewelry Appraisers. He is one of only 20 independent certified gemologist appraisers with the American Gem Society and the only AGS independent certified gemologist appraiser in Louisiana. He is a graduate gemologist with the Gemological Institute of America, a senior member of the National Association of Jewelry Appraisers, and past president of Jewelers of Louisiana.

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished