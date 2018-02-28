Not for the faint-hearted: Ira Savoie loves the lively challenge of jewelry appraising

News
China will have its large diamonds polished in Israel
A new manufacturing facility that the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) and Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) are now building within the IDE complex will polish large diamonds from China.
Today
ALROSA announces new appointments of executives in Dubai and Vladivostok
ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond mining company, announces new appointments in its foreign trading company ALROSA East DMCC in Dubai and in its Vladivostok branch.
Yesterday
Petra says 95 pct of rights issue shares subscribed
Petra Diamonds said it has received valid acceptances for about 95 percent of the rights issue shares offered in a five to eight rights issue announced last May.
Yesterday
Rockwell fails to file audited financial year-end results
Rockwell Diamonds has failed to file audited versions of its annual financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2018 that were due June 30.
Yesterday
2018 World Diamond Congress to be held in in Mumbai in October
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) said last week that the 2018 World Diamond Congress will take place in Mumbai, India, during the latter part of October.
Yesterday