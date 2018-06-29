Tiffany’s Element of Surprise

22 june 2018

(Rapaport) - There is some anticipation for the coming months at Tiffany & Co. A year after joining the company, its celebrated chief artistic officer Reed Krakoff is readying to launch his first new jewelry collection on the job. CEO Alessandro Bogliolo (pictured), who took his position in October, promised the line would “be a very nice surprise for the market, with an addictive kind of product,” he told analysts in the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call. The word “surprise” came up a number of times in Bogliolo’s remarks on the call, as transcribed by Seeking Alpha, whether referring to Tiffany’s product offering, store presentation or customer relations. “We’re in the business of surprise,” Bogliolo said. “So we won’t repeat anything that we did last year. We have a long list of projects for 2018 and we want to surprise our customers in a different way.”