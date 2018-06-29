Tiffany’s Element of Surprise

(Rapaport) - There is some anticipation for the coming months at Tiffany & Co. A year after joining the company, its celebrated chief artistic officer Reed Krakoff is readying to launch his first new jewelry collection on the job. CEO Alessandro Bogliolo (pictured), who took his position in October, promised the line would “be a very nice surprise for the market, with an addictive kind of product,” he told analysts in the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call. The word “surprise” came up a number of times in Bogliolo’s remarks on the call, as transcribed by Seeking Alpha, whether referring to Tiffany’s product offering, store presentation or customer relations. “We’re in the business of surprise,” Bogliolo said. “So we won’t repeat anything that we did last year. We have a long list of projects for 2018 and we want to surprise our customers in a different way.”
ALROSA shareholders approved changes in the Charter and internal corporate documents
A general meeting of ALROSA shareholders was held on June 26,2018, in Mirny. The shareholders of the company approved a number of changes in the Charter and regulations of governing and ruling bodies.
29 june 2018
Dominion Diamond Mines organizes rough auction in cooperation with I. Hennig Tenders
Dominion Diamond Mines ULC announced the upcoming auction of its latest production of fancy colour and +10.8 carat rough diamonds, in co-peration with I. Hennig Tenders.
29 june 2018
Lucara says South Lobe ore to dominate Karowe mine plan
Lucara Diamond said a mineral resource estimate, which was completed by Mineral Services Canada, shows that its Karowe mine plan in Botswana will now be dominated by the South Lobe ore with the high-grade, high-value (EM/PK(S)) unit becoming...
29 june 2018
Angola okays new rough diamonds trading policy, details sketchy
The Angolan government has approved a new policy of rough diamonds trading, which will guarantee an effective system, according to local media.
29 june 2018
ALROSA to auction “football” diamonds, the largest one to be named by fans
LROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company, offers fans to choose a "football" name for large rough diamond weighing 76.53 carats. This stone will become the core of a "football" collection of special size rough diamonds...
28 june 2018