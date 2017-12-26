Zimnisky Diamond Price Index rises as demand improves

(miningweekly.com) - The Zimnisky Global Rough Diamond Price Index has gained 2.7% up to mid-December, with polished prices are down 3.5% in the same period, diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky said in a new blog post. The reason for this, according to the New York-based analyst, is that 2017 has been a year of excess inventory shifting from the upstream segment of the diamond industry to the mid-stream segment.
News
ALROSA improves mining operations safety through space survey of its facilities
Russia’s diamond miner ALROSA continues large-scale space monitoring of its mining facilities to ensure the safety of mining operations on the company’s licensed areas. Recently, ALROSA completed the second stage of space surveying, which involves the...
Yesterday
Chow Tai Fook's revamped website wins Bronze at iNOVA Awards 2017
The revamped corporate website of jewellery company Chow Tai Fook was recently recognised at the iNOVA Awards 2017 for its enhanced functionality and user-friendly interface, as per JNA report.
Yesterday
Swiss watch exports continue to rise in November
Swiss watch exports continued to rebound in November as shipments to China grew by the highest margin in more than two years.
Yesterday
Dubai to see a 'Gold Rush' before VAT comes into effect
Dubai may see a “gold rush” between early December 26 and late December 31 as shoppers use their last opportunity to pick up jewellery before VAT comes into effect, according to a report in Gulf News.
Yesterday
In 2018, ALROSA will hold 30 international auctions for the sale of special-size diamonds
In 2018, ALROSA intends to hold 30 international auctions for the sale of natural diamonds of special sizes, weighing 10.8 carats and more. Two of them will be held in New York, where ALROSA’s Trade Representative Office will resume its full-fledged...
26 december 2017