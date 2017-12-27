Marks of Distinction: The Facts Behind Inclusions

ALROSA gets first diamonds from Verkhne-Munskoye deposit In December, ALROSA has extracted and moved 75 tons of diamondiferous ore from the Verkhne-Munskoye deposit to the Udachninsky GOK, receiving first diamonds from this project.

U.S. jewelry sales up during holiday season Jewelry sales grew 6% this holiday season, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse survey cited by Rapaport. The rise was in large part driven by last-minute purchases.

Antwerp diamond trade fair to be postponed The BrilliAnt diamond show, formerly known as the Antwerp Diamond Trade Fair, is being delayed to a later date, IDEX Online reported citing the organizers of the event.

Rosneft will take part in ALROSA's auction for the sale of gas assets The Rosneft oil company did not refuse to participate in the auction for ALROSA's gas assets, but it will demand transparency during the trading process, TASS quoted Rosneft's press secretary Mikhail Leontiev as saying. According to him, ALROSA...