Alrosa Is Latest to Mull Diamond Blockchain

(Rapaport) - Alrosa is considering implementing blockchain or other technology ideas for its rough and polished stones to address challenges with conflict diamonds and undisclosed synthetics, the miner told Rapaport News. “If the industry manages to build a tracing system, it would solve several problems and challenges it faces at the moment,” a spokesperson for the Russian company said in an email last week. “It will allow [the industry] to close the issue[s] of conflict diamonds, as well as undisclosed synthetics. In an ideal scenario, the traceability system should track and provide…information about [the] time and place of mining a rough diamond, information about manufacturers, and all the steps the stone [went through] before it hit the store shelves,” the miner added.
News
In 2018, ALROSA will hold 30 international auctions for the sale of special-size diamonds
In 2018, ALROSA intends to hold 30 international auctions for the sale of natural diamonds of special sizes, weighing 10.8 carats and more. Two of them will be held in New York, where ALROSA’s Trade Representative Office will resume its full-fledged...
Today
China's jewellery retail sales remained steady during year 2017
The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China showed that demand for jewellery in China remained solid from January to November 2017 with retail sales reaching $41 bn.
Today
ALROSA Supervisory Board approves gas assets auction sale
On December 22, ALROSA Supervisory Board approved the sale of ALROSA gas assets at a public auction and key terms and criteria of the sale. To vote on this issue, representatives of the Russian Federation in the Supervisory Board received relevant directions...
Today
Botswana's Middlepits Project to be partly acquired by Tango Mining
Tango Mining Limited recently announced that it will acquire 75% unencumbered interest in an alluvial diamond property in Botswana called the Middlepits Project from Metswedi Mining (Pty) Ltd. Tango will be responsible for all further exploration...
Today
Trustco becomes second-best performer on the JSE in 2017
Trustco, the JSE-listed Namibian investment holding company, has announced that it has sold the 29th-largest diamond ever discovered for $16.5m. The firm sets itself up to be the second-best performing counter in 2017 after selling a colossal diamond...
Today