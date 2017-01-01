Alrosa Is Latest to Mull Diamond Blockchain

Today

(Rapaport) - Alrosa is considering implementing blockchain or other technology ideas for its rough and polished stones to address challenges with conflict diamonds and undisclosed synthetics, the miner told Rapaport News. “If the industry manages to build a tracing system, it would solve several problems and challenges it faces at the moment,” a spokesperson for the Russian company said in an email last week. “It will allow [the industry] to close the issue[s] of conflict diamonds, as well as undisclosed synthetics. In an ideal scenario, the traceability system should track and provide…information about [the] time and place of mining a rough diamond, information about manufacturers, and all the steps the stone [went through] before it hit the store shelves,” the miner added.