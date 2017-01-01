Login
Chow Tai Fook's revamped website wins Bronze at iNOVA Awards 2017

The revamped corporate website of jewellery company Chow Tai Fook was recently recognised at the iNOVA Awards 2017 for its enhanced functionality and user-friendly interface, as per JNA report.

Swiss watch exports continue to rise in November

Swiss watch exports continued to rebound in November as shipments to China grew by the highest margin in more than two years.

In 2018, ALROSA will hold 30 international auctions for the sale of special-size diamonds

In 2018, ALROSA intends to hold 30 international auctions for the sale of natural diamonds of special sizes, weighing 10.8 carats and more. Two of them will be held in New York, where ALROSA’s Trade Representative Office will resume its full-fledged...

China's jewellery retail sales remained steady during year 2017

The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China showed that demand for jewellery in China remained solid from January to November 2017 with retail sales reaching $41 bn.

ALROSA Supervisory Board approves gas assets auction sale

On December 22, ALROSA Supervisory Board approved the sale of ALROSA gas assets at a public auction and key terms and criteria of the sale. To vote on this issue, representatives of the Russian Federation in the Supervisory Board received relevant directions...

An interview with Rapaport, the diamond maverick

(jewellermagazine.com) - Martin Rapaport is never short of words when it comes to diamonds. Coleby Nicholson met with the industry nonconformist to discuss the current state of the international diamond market. Martin Rapaport: most people in the industry will know the name, or at least recognise the face and signature bow tie. The founder and chairman of Rapaport Group, which publishes Rapaport magazine and operates online trading platform RapNet among other products and services, began his career in the diamond industry in 1975 as an apprentice diamond cleaver in Antwerp. His Wikipedia page notes that he has been called a ‘maverick’ within the diamond industry and probably rightly so. I met with Rapaport in July to discuss the state of the industry and his often counter-intuitive and controversial stances on various industry issues.

