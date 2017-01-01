An interview with Rapaport, the diamond maverick

News
Chow Tai Fook's revamped website wins Bronze at iNOVA Awards 2017
The revamped corporate website of jewellery company Chow Tai Fook was recently recognised at the iNOVA Awards 2017 for its enhanced functionality and user-friendly interface, as per JNA report.
Swiss watch exports continue to rise in November
Swiss watch exports continued to rebound in November as shipments to China grew by the highest margin in more than two years.
In 2018, ALROSA will hold 30 international auctions for the sale of special-size diamonds
In 2018, ALROSA intends to hold 30 international auctions for the sale of natural diamonds of special sizes, weighing 10.8 carats and more. Two of them will be held in New York, where ALROSA’s Trade Representative Office will resume its full-fledged...
China's jewellery retail sales remained steady during year 2017
The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China showed that demand for jewellery in China remained solid from January to November 2017 with retail sales reaching $41 bn.
ALROSA Supervisory Board approves gas assets auction sale
On December 22, ALROSA Supervisory Board approved the sale of ALROSA gas assets at a public auction and key terms and criteria of the sale. To vote on this issue, representatives of the Russian Federation in the Supervisory Board received relevant directions...
