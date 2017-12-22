WDC President Fischler Talks KP Recommendations on Eve of Plenary

08 december 2017

(thediamondloupe.com) - As the Kimberley Process 2017 Plenary is set to start in Brisbane on Saturday, December 9, The Diamond Loupe sat down with the Acting President of the World Diamond Council (WDC) and President of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre Stéphane Fischler to discuss the industry oganization's recommendations and what they are expecting from this Plenary. On Wednesday, the WDC issued a statement calling for an open discussion around KP reform at the Plenary, including broadening the scope of the KP within the debate on the expansion of the definition of conflict diamonds.