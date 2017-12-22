Login
ALROSA to improve incentive system

ALROSA will improve the incentive system for the company's workforce in the first half of 2018. This decision was taken by the Supervisory Board of ALROSA at its December 14 meeting.

22 december 2017

Indian government's ED attaches assets of Mumbai diamond firm

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 58 crore of a Mumbai- based diamond firm in connection with a money-laundering probe launched after demonetisation of high-value currency in Nov. last year, as per a TOI report.

22 december 2017

U.S. jewelry sales rise strongly in October - IDEX

Sales of fine jewelry and fine watches rose by 7.0 percent in the U.S. market in October 2017, when compared to the same month a year ago, IDEX Online reported.

22 december 2017

Zimbabwe to establish Diamond Centre in Fern Hill

State mining entity, the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) will spearhead the establishment of a multi-million dollar diamond centre as efforts to accrue maximum benefits from diamonds value chain gather pace, reports The Herald.

22 december 2017

IDWI 2018 to feature new section solely for high-end diamond jewelry

Israel’s 7th International Diamond Week (IDWI) will feature a section devoted to high-end diamond jewelry, says a Press note from the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE).

22 december 2017

Atelier Swarovski Turns to Man-Made Gems

19 december 2017
Expert reports
(nytimes.com) - Early this year, when Nadja Swarovski was deciding how to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Atelier Swarovski, she had a vision. “I wanted to do something responsible, sustainable and forward-thinking,” she said, to celebrate the line known for collaborations with design leaders like Karl Lagerfeld, Zaha Hadid and Christopher Kane. The creation of a fine jewelry collection was the beginning, but then Ms. Swarovski, who is Atelier Swarovski’s artistic director as well as a member of the company’s executive board, went further. Instead of designs made solely with crystals — the sparklers linked with the name Swarovski as tissue is to Kleenex — she decided to mix in diamonds and emeralds, too. But these were gems created in laboratories.
